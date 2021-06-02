STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Vineeth Sreenivasan lends voice to Malayalam version of '777 Charlie'

The teaser, titled Life of Charlie, more or less runs on a labrador dog, which plays a full-fledged role, along with lead actor Rakshit Shetty.

Published: 02nd June 2021

By Express News Service

The official teaser of Kiranraj's directorial 777 Charlie, which will be released on June 6, will be out in five languages. Now, the writer-director is planning an out-of-the-box presentation and has cut a two-minute song teaser, which is said to be unusual.

The teaser, titled Life of Charlie, more or less runs on a labrador dog, which plays a full-fledged role, along with lead actor Rakshit Shetty. 777 Charlie is produced by GS Gupta under the banner Paramvah Studios, and has music scored by Nobin Paul.

The teaser will be out in multiple languages. The Malayalam version of the teaser has been sung by well-known singer, actor and director Vineeth Sreenivasan. "Vineeth watched the teaser and loved the content. He wanted to be a part of the project. Apart from the song which will be out in the teaser, he has also sung a song for the film," says Kiranraj, adding, "The Kannada and Hindi versions have been sung by Shubham Roy, and Karthik has lent his voice for Tamil and Telugu."

