‘Chackochan challenge’ to tackle lockdown boredom

Kunchacko Boban has initiated a fun challenge to keep friends and fans entertained during the current lockdown.

The Nayattu actor said it was a phone conversation with a friend that compelled him to plan a series of activities to keep everyone engaged till the 16th of this month.

“We are going through testing times, and announcements such as lockdown extension force us to postpone or drop many of our plans, leading to disappointment. While lockdown and social distancing are effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19, it may perhaps be not so conducive to our emotional state,” he said, adding that he hopes these activities will help everyone “keep boredom at bay and maybe develop some new habits”.

These activities will include “brain-tingling exercises to physical challenges". Kunchacko Boban has requested everyone to stay tuned to his page for the activity updates.

“Let’s try to stay as productive and positive as we can in these challenging times. Believe me, we are in this together, and we will get through this together,” he said.