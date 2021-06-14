Lights, camera, no action

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Santhosh Thiruvallam, life has played out like a tragic movie on loop since the pandemic brought film production to a grinding halt a year ago. Even at the best of times, his life as a production boy has been a far cry from the glitz associated with the tinsel town. He and his ilk were the invisible lot on film sets with their hard work and toil to keep the production running without any unhitch often getting overlooked.

Left jobless now, Santhosh longs to return to a shooting location that has been his life and livelihood for over a decade. Reinventing himself as a casual labourer for his house under construction, solely to save labour cost, Santhosh has no clue when the din of a film set will return to his life. “Production boys like me are the first to reach the shooting sets and last to leave. Earlier, our day used to start as early as 4am leaving black tea by the doors of the crew members’ rooms. The system has changed now. The tea is now served on the sets and, hence, we need to be ready at the shooting set only by 6am,” he said.

During pre-Covid times, production boys used to get Rs 1,165 as bata for a day’s work.“With some belt-tightening, we could earn around Rs 2 lakh a year. That income has been wiped away all of a sudden,” said Santhosh. “With no film shoots, most of my friends are looking for other jobs. We have to survive somehow,” he said.Vinodh Chottanikkara, a production keep who used to manage food on film sets, said the relief kits and financial support extended by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to film workers have come as a big relief.

“I have been in the industry for the past 26 years. This is the first time that film works have got locked down. This is a crisis and we can only hope that the entertainment sector will bounce back strongly from the pandemic,” said Vinodh. He said production boys, unit workers, lighting boys, drivers and art assistants were the worst hit and are looking for temporary jobs to keep themselves afloat.

During the first wave of Covid last year, FEFKA had provided financial support to workers in the film industry who were struggling to overcome the hardships. The association has decided to extend the same this time, including financial support of Rs 50,000 each to the families of film workers who died due to Covid-19.

“A lot of people in the unorganised sector such as theatre staff, canteen boys, security guards at theatre complexes, cleaning staff and ticket agents are jobless now. The theatres opened for just three months in between, albeit with 50% occupancy. But things are back to square one with the second wave of the pandemic,” said Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker.

He said some of the theatre owners are paying 50% of the salary to their workers, while those who recently constructed cinema halls by taking bank loans are finding it difficult to repay the money.The crisis has spared none and the industry, which used to thrive on dreams, seems to have descended into a nightmare.

CRISIS SPARES NONE

A lot of people in the unorganised sector such as theatre staff, canteen boys, security guards at theatre complexes, cleaning staff and ticket agents have been jobless for almost an entire year, said Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker. Those who recently constructed cinema halls by taking bank loans are finding it difficult to repay the money, he said.