Prithviraj-Aditi Balan thriller 'Cold Case' to premiere on June 30
Aditi Balan plays the female lead. Cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Muhammed are backing Cold Case under their Plan J Studios jointly with Anto Joseph Film Company.
In their June lineup teaser, Amazon Prime Video has revealed that Prithviraj-starrer Cold Case will have its premiere on June 30. Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak, the investigative thriller has Prithviraj playing a cop.
Jomon and Girish Gangadharan are directors of photography. Cold Case has a screenplay by Srinath and music by Prakash Alex. Ajayan Chalissery handled the art department.