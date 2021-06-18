Prithviraj-Aditi Balan thriller 'Cold Case' to premiere on June 30

By Express News Service

In their June lineup teaser, Amazon Prime Video has revealed that Prithviraj-starrer Cold Case will have its premiere on June 30. Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak, the investigative thriller has Prithviraj playing a cop.

Aditi Balan plays the female lead. Cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Muhammed are backing Cold Case under their Plan J Studios jointly with Anto Joseph Film Company.

Jomon and Girish Gangadharan are directors of photography. Cold Case has a screenplay by Srinath and music by Prakash Alex. Ajayan Chalissery handled the art department.