STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham to have theatre release on August 12

Taking to Twitter, actor Mohanlal said they sincerely hope the film could be released on August 21.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anticipating that the theatres in Kerala will be opened by July, the makers of big-budget Malayalam movie ‘Marakkar -  Arabikkadalinte Simham’ announced that the film will hit the screens all over the globe on August 21. The national award-winning magnum opus of director Priyadarshan with Mohanlal in the lead was completed shooting in 2020. Though initially planned as a Vishu release last year, the release was postponed three times following the Covid first and second waves.

Taking to Twitter, actor Mohanlal said they sincerely hope the film could be released on August 21. “That is our earnest wish and we hope everyone will pray and support us to make this happen,” he added. The Onam festival begins on August 21 and the film will ideally be a big boost for the theatres which are having a dry spell.

Though theatres were reopened in January, they were allowed to have viewers in only 50%of their seats. Last week, Priyadarshan made it clear that ‘Marakkar’ is a big-budget movie that can be enjoyed only on the big screen. He also said they are ready to wait for another six months to have a theatre release. Meanwhile, another big movie —‘Maalik’ — directed by Mahesh Narayan with actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead will be premiered on OTT. “I think I owe an explanation to my audience. With a heavy heart, the director, producer, all technicians and the rest of the cast including me have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, ‘Maalik’. Every one of us had put in over a year to make this project. The decision has been collective and I request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film,” said Fahadh.

Revival package
Meanwhile, office-bearers of film bodies said they are expecting that the government will announce a revival package for Malayalam cinema. “We have submitted a request to the government for its consideration. These include waiving of entertainment taxes and relaxation on fixed electricity charges of cinema hall,” said G Sureshkumar, president of Kerala Film Chamber.

Movie scene recap
Total Malayalam movies released in 2021: 61
Direct OTT releases: 33
Theatre releases: 28
Movies completed and  waiting for release: 80

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabikkadalinte Simham Marakkar
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp