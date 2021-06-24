Cinematographer Sivan passes away at 89 due to cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National award-winning cinematographer and director Sivan, 89, died here at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

He suffered a cardiac arrest in the morning and breathed his last at his home.

While sharing the sad demise of his father in social media, Sangteeth Sivan, who is also director, tweeted "Thank you Dad for everything! Difficult to imagine a world without you but we will continue to trudge d path you have paved for us, safe in d knowledge that u would b guiding us from your place in the clouds & stars. Forever indebted. #OmShanthi #Sivan"

Born to Gopalapillai and Bhavaniamma of Padeettathil house in Harippad, the second amongst their six children, Sivan began his career as a still photographer.

Cinematographer Sivan in his younger days

In the beginning, he was the first government press photographer in Travancore and later associated with Malayalam film industry emerging as one of the celebrated cinematographers and directors in the Malayalam movie industry.

He was the still photographer of the evergreen Malayalam classic movie Chemmeen. He founded the Sivan studios at Statue junction in 1959.

Three times National Award winner, his popular films include Abhayam, Yagam, Keshu, Oru Yathra, Kochu Kochu Mohangal and Kilivathil, among others.

His childten Santhosh Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan are filmmakers. Saritha Rajiv is his daughter.