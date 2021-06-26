STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prithviraj Sukumaran has an eye of a director: Adithi Balan on her 'Cold Case' co-star

Adithi Balan has opened up on her experience of working with Prithviraj in the upcoming horror thriller 'Cold Case'.

Published: 26th June 2021 08:24 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Adithi Balan has opened up on her experience of working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming horror thriller "Cold Case", saying the Malayalam star, who is also a filmmaker, approaches scenes with an eye of a director.

"On the first day of shoot I was nervous because this was probably the first time I was seeing him in person. I am a fan. He is too professional and perfect. But the next day it got better. Then, I started having conversations with him. He is also a director, so he has an eye for things as a director. Once or twice he would help me with a few things in a scene and would suggest how to fix it. It was nice of him to help me or teach as a co-artiste, for me to perform better," Adithi says.

"Cold Case" is an story woven around a murder, the investigation of which is taken on ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran). As Satyajith unravels several mysteries behind the murder, the case takes a rather cold turn with the emergence of supernatural forces in the case. Finding their way through parallel investigations, Satyajith and investigative journalist Medha Padmaja (Aditi Balan) unearth secrets they never imagined.

The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, and is penned by Sreenath V. Nath. It will premiere globally on June 30, on Amazon Prime Video.

