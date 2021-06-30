Vijeesh Mani’s Puzhayamma to release on Jio on July 1

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vijeesh Mani’s new film Puzhayamma will be releasing on the Jio streaming platform on July 1. The environmental conservation-based film is said to be the first from India shot entirely in a river. Puzhayamma is an Indo-American collaboration aimed at addressing river conservation, nature, rains and floods. Gokulam Gopalan produced it under the banner of Gokulam Movies.

Baby Meenakshi and Hollywood actress Linda Arsenio (Pazhassi Raja) essay the main leads. The supporting cast features Thampy Antony, Prakash Chenghal, Unniraja, Roji P Kurian, and KPAC Leelakrishnan.

Noted Bahrain-based social activist Fathima Al Mansoori appears in a cameo. Prakash Vadikkal wrote the screenplay and dialogues to a story by Vijeesh Mani. S Loganathan helmed the camera while Raahul Clubde handled the editing. Kilimanoor Ramavarma wrote the music to Vayalar Sarathchandravarma’s lyrics.