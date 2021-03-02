Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara’s thriller Nizhal to release in April

By Express News Service

Editor-turned-director Appu N Bhattathiri’s maiden directorial Nizhal, starring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara, is gearing up for release in the first week of April. The post-production work is nearing completion.

A thriller scripted by S Sanjeev, Nizhal sees Kunchacko Boban returning to the genre after Anjaam Pathiraa and the upcoming Nayattu.

The other actors are Saiju Kurup, Izin Hash, Vinod Kovoor, Dr Rani, Aneesh Gopal, Divyaprabha and others.

Appu is editing the film along with Arun Lal. Deepak D Menon shot it while Abhishek S Bhattathiri handled the sound design. Sinoy Joseph worked on the re-recording mixing. Sooraj S Kurup wrote the music. Anto Joseph, Fellini TP, Badusha, Abhijith M Pillai and Ginesh Jose are producing the film.