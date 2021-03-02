STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narain, Joju, Sharafudheen join big-budget multi-starrer

A group of established names are coming together for debutant Zac Harriss’ big-budget multi-starrer planned as a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual.

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Narain

Actor Narain (Photo | EPS)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

A group of established names are coming together for debutant Zac Harriss' big-budget multi-starrer planned as a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual.

The pooja of the yet-to-be-titled project was held in Chennai. UN Film House, Juvis Productions, and AAAR Productions are jointly bankrolling the project. The team had announced the Tamil version earlier with Narain, Kathir and Anandi.

The project, which is being touted as a drama-thriller, will have Narain, Joju George, and Sharafudheen; the Tamil version will also feature Kathir-Anandhi pair of Pariyerum Perumaal in addition to Narain. Sharafudheen won’t be appearing in the Tamil version.

Athmiya Rajan and Anukreethy Vas are playing the other female leads. A host of other prominent South Indian actors such as Prathap Pothen, John Vijay, Sinil Sainudeen are also part of the cast.

Sharing the reason for making the film in both languages, Zac says, “When we wrote the script, we realised the possibility of making this in Tamil as well. The story takes place in both cultures.”

Zac adds that the Malayalam and Tamil versions would be shot separately. “Due to the actors’ schedules, location changes, and dialogue changes, it won’t be practically possible to shoot both versions simultaneously. So we are approaching the project as we would a remake.”

The makers are aiming for a theatrical release. “It’s something best enjoyed in theatres. It’s a pure commercial entertainer with drama, fight sequences, chases, and mass elements,” says Zac.

The team has planned a 75-day shoot in Chennai and Kochi. Ranjin Raj is on board as the music composer. The title and remaining technical crew members will be revealed later.

