Joshiy-Suresh Gopi film to roll on March 5

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Joshiy and Suresh Gopi are teaming up again for Paapan. The film will start rolling at Kanjirappally on March 5. Pala and Erattupetta are the other filming locations.

Paapan has Nyla Usha and Neeta Pillai playing the central female characters. Sunny Wayne, Gokul Suresh, Vijayaraghavan, Kaniha, Janardhanan, Asha Sarath, Binu Pappu, and Swasika are also reportedly part of the cast.

C/o Saira Banu-fame RJ Shaan penned the script. Joshiy’s last film was Porinju Mariam Jose. Bankrolled by David Kachappilly, Paapan has Ajay David Kachappilly (Porinju Mariam Jose) as director of photography.

Jakes Bejoy is writing the score. Shyam Sasidharan will edit while Vishnu Govind and Sreesankar will handle the sound.