Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews film titled Salute

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film, with director Rosshan Andrrews, has been titled Salute. The police drama comes from writers Bobby and Sanjay, known for the critically acclaimed Traffic, Mumbai Police, and Uyare.The title and first-look poster was released by Dulquer on his social media pages.

The team is currently in the middle of filming. Bollywood actor and model Diana Penty plays the female lead. Salute also has Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in other roles.

Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography, and Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. Santosh Narayanan (Kaala, Pariyerum Perumaal) is the music director, while PM Satheesh is working on the sound. Dileep Subbarayan handles the action choreography. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is bankrolling Salute as the company’s fifth production venture.