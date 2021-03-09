STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews film titled Salute

The team is currently in the middle of filming.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Dulquer Salmaan as a police officer in film 'Salute'.

Dulquer Salmaan as a police officer in film 'Salute'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Dulquer Salmaan’s new film, with director Rosshan Andrrews, has been titled Salute. The police drama comes from writers Bobby and Sanjay, known for the critically acclaimed Traffic, Mumbai Police, and Uyare.The title and first-look poster was released by Dulquer on his social media pages.

The team is currently in the middle of filming. Bollywood actor and model Diana Penty plays the female lead.  Salute also has Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in other roles.

Aslam K Purayil is the director of photography, and Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. Santosh Narayanan (Kaala, Pariyerum Perumaal) is the music director, while PM Satheesh is working on the sound. Dileep Subbarayan handles the action choreography. Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is bankrolling Salute as the company’s fifth production venture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salute ​Dulquer Salmaan Rosshan Andrrews
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp