Kunchacko Boban’s next gets a title

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Kunchacko Boban would headline Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s third feature. The team announced the title as Nna, Thaan Case Kodu. Aashiq Abu and Santosh T Kuruvilla will be producing it.

Along with the title, the team also announced the principal cast members Vinay Forrt, Gayathrie Shankar, Saiju Kurup, and Jaffer Idukki. Madhu Neelakandan is on board as director of photography.Sharing the title, Kunchacko Boban wrote, “Enna pinne rasakaramaya oru case anghu koduthekkaam, le? Ee varshan thanne kodukkum.

(So, let’s give a fun case, right? It will be given this year itself.) From Android version to Naadan version. The curious case of some exciting talents!”Ratheesh has already completed his second feature Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, starring Nivin Pauly.

