Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara to lead Vaathil  

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara and Krishna Shankar will headline director Sarju Remakanth’s Vaathil. Scripted by Shamnad Shabeer, the film is backed by Suji K Govindraj and Rajeesh Valanchery.The film will be a hybrid of family drama and thriller elements.

“It takes place in a family backdrop for the entire first half and becomes a thriller after the interval,” says Sarju, adding that Vinay and Anu play a husband and wife running an interior design firm. The team will go on floors on March 15 in Thiruvananthapuram with a plan to release the film in theatres.

Manesh Madhavan will crank the camera, and John Kutty will edit.Besides Vaathil, Vinay has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik coming up soon. Anu is also part of Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019 and Momo In Dubai.