STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara to lead Vaathil  

The team will go on floors on March 15 in Thiruvananthapuram with a plan to release the film in theatres.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Forrt

Vinay Forrt

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Vinay Forrt, Anu Sithara and Krishna Shankar will headline director Sarju Remakanth’s Vaathil. Scripted by Shamnad Shabeer, the film is backed by Suji K Govindraj and Rajeesh Valanchery.The film will be a hybrid of family drama and thriller elements.

“It takes place in a family backdrop for the entire first half and becomes a thriller after the interval,” says Sarju, adding that Vinay and Anu play a husband and wife running an interior design firm.  The team will go on floors on March 15 in Thiruvananthapuram with a plan to release the film in theatres.

Manesh Madhavan will crank the camera, and John Kutty will edit.Besides Vaathil, Vinay has Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik coming up soon.  Anu is also part of Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019 and Momo In Dubai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay forrt Vaathil Sarju Remakanth Anu Sithara
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp