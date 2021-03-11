Manju Warrier to make Hindi debut

By Express News Service

After her Tamil debut through Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, Manju Warrier is set to make her debut in Hindi soon. The actor mentioned the same during a media interaction recently, although she refrained from divulging further details.

However, reports say she will be starring opposite Madhavan in the film, which we learn is a romantic family drama. Shoot for the film is expected to happen at Bhopal.

The Hindi film debut is among Manju’s highly anticipated projects aside from the Mammootty-starrer Priest (releasing this week), Mohanlal-Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, Padavettu (with Nivin Pauly), Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, and the techno-horror film Chathurmukham. Manju also turned producer last year with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam and brother Madhu Warrier’s directorial debut Lalitham Sundaram.