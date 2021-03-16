Filming begins for 'Vaathil'

By Express News Service

The filming of Vinay Forrt-Anu Sithara starrer, Vaathil, was kicked off in Thiruvananthapuram with a switch on function attended by producer and film chamber president G Suresh Kumar.

Also starring Krishna Sankar and Rachana Narayanakutty, the film is helmed by Sarju Remakanth and scripted by Shamnad Shabeer.

Sarju had told us earlier that the film will be a hybrid of family drama and thriller elements and that Vinay and Anu play a husband and wife running an interior design firm. Vaathil also stars Sunil Sukhada, Anjali Nair, and Pauly Valsan, among others.

Manesh Madhavan is behind the camera, with John Kutty as editor. BK Harinarayanan writes the lyrics while Sejo John composes the music.Suji K Govind and Rajeesh Valanchery are producing the film under the banner of Spark Pictures.