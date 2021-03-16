STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani to release on March 26

Published: 16th March 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Biriyaani revolves around a woman Khadeeja (Kani) and her mother (Shailaja Jala) forced to leave their home and village due to unforeseen circumstances, and their subsequent journey.

By Express News Service

After doing the rounds in the festival circuit, Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani is set for a theatrical release on March 26. Led by Kani Kusruti and J Shailaja, the film fetched the former a Kerala State Award for Best Actress.

 The other awards won by the film are the NETPAC award for Best Film in the 20th Asiatica Film Festival in Rome and the jury prize for Best Film at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Produced by UAN Film House, the film revolves around a mother and daughter living in a coastal area trying to cope with some scandalous conflicts in their lives. Sajin had told us earlier that the story is narrated from the point of view of Kani’s character Khadeeja.

Aside from Kani and Shailaja, Biriyaani also stars Surjith Gopinath and Jayachandran. Karthik Muthukumar handled the cinematography while Appu N Bhattathiri worked on the editing. Leo Tom wrote the music.

