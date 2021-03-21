STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Music composer Arun Vijay and the sound of cinema

Music composer Arun Vijay talks about the importance of background score in his recent project, Attention Please.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Music composer Arun Vijay

Music composer Arun Vijay

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

From the era of silent films, background score has been an inherent part of cinema. They add to the narrative. In fact, Kamal Haasan showed us how important a role it plays with his silent film, Pushpak. It is the background score that can effectively turn a high-powered and tense emotional scene into a light moment.

Be it action films such as The Avengers and the Star Wars franchisee or dramedies like Barfi!, the right background score can make all the difference. Bengaluru-based music composer Arun Vijay would agree.

The 30-year-old composer is in the news for his recent project, Attention Please. The Malayalam film has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala.     

Directed by debutant Jithin Isaac Thomas, the film is an anthology-of-sorts with an aspiring script writer narrating five thrilling stories to his friends. "The entire film is just one frame where the struggling writer is narrating dark tales to his group of friends while they are having dinner. It was one of the most challenging projects I have worked on," says Vijay, who collaborated with the National Film Award-winner Justin Jose on the project.

He admits that initially they were confused about how to score music for the project, as it offered limited scope. "We had to enhance the experience of the audience without the support of visuals of the thrillers that were being narrated by the protagonist," says the composer and goes on to add that since the project was planned during the lockdown, it afforded him the luxury of time to experiment.

"From using broken buckets, sounds at construction sites, and everything that was accessible near me, I managed to develop the background score," he recalls.

Each project is a challenge in itself as they all have different requirements and demands to help support the storyline, is what Vijay believes. "It is also equally challenging to stay at par with my counterparts. I keep honing my skills so that I stay updated with technological advancements and trends in the international market," he says. 

Growing up in the cultural hub of Palakkad, Kerala, Vijay would attend concerts and music festivals from a young age. "I got a chance to watch performances of several prominent musicians and meet them. I started learning Carnatic music and piano during my engineering college days as I was sure I wanted to be a musician," says he.

Keeping his career in mind, he pursued a Diploma in Composition from the Royal Academy of Music, London, and a Diploma in Piano Music from Trinity College of Music, London. Soon he was called on by music director Leela Girish Kuttan in 2009 to help him arrange the sounds in the Malayalam film Orkut Oru Ormakoot. Since then, there has been no looking back.

So who does he look up to for inspiration? "Real-life experiences and people—especially non-musicians," is the prompt reply.  "My son Abram is also a great inspiration. His emotions and innocence inspire me," smiles the composer.

Vijay is candid enough to admit that the opportunity to work with the Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty for the Telugu feature film Praana changed his perspective towards filmmaking. Directed by VK Prakash, the film had Pookutty mentor Vijay.

"I couldn’t ask for anything more. He's a gem of a person and taught me how important it is to always deliver keeping in mind an international audience, besides the things we shouldn’t do as a music composer," he says.

Even though Vijay likes to almost retreat into a shell while he's working on a project, he says connecting with people matters, "because after all music connects people". Like many of his contemporaries, Vijay too has boarded the OTT bandwagon. He worked on the Hindi web series Cookiees, which released on Disney + Hotstar some time ago. As for what lies ahead, the music will play on, he smiles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Pushpak Arun Vijay Attention Please IFFK Jithin Isaac Thomas
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp