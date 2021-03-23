Sreenivasan-Hareesh Kanaran film launched

By Express News Service

Sreenivasan and Hareesh Kanaran are set to team up for Kuruthola Perunaal, helmed by DK Dileep and produced by Cigi Vasu Mannanam and Nidhin Purakkattil. The pooja function was held at the new AMMA office in Kochi.

The makers are planning a 25-day shoot schedule, with Kozhikode’s Peruvannamuzhi as the only location. The film will go on floors on the 25th of next month.

Director DK Dileep tells us that Kuruthola Perunnaal will have a “film within a film” format with a love story also part of the narrative.

Sreenivasan and Hareesh Kanaran will play the central characters. Idavela Babu and Dinesh Panicker are also part of the cast. A host of newcomers will also feature prominently in the film, as the filmmaker hopes to provide an opportunity for fresh faces too. Jassie Gift will give the music to BK Harinarayanan’s lyrics.

