Second Kurup teaser out

By Express News Service

The new teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup was released earlier today, and it hints at a thrilling story about the infamous fugitive. In the teaser, Dulquer looks dapper and stylish as the most-wanted.

The teaser was released in five languages - including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Said to be Dulquer’s most expensive film to date, the true-crime period film chronicles the daring escapades of infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup, who is yet to be caught.

Dulquer plays the eponymous character, while Indrajith Sukumaran plays a police officer. Sobhita Dhulipala plays the female lead in a cast that features Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Vijayaraghavan, P Balachandran, and Surabi Lakshmi among others.

Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, who has also directed Dulquer’s acting debut, Second Show. Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind have penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Jithin K Jose.