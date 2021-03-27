STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Second Kurup teaser out

The new teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup was released earlier today, and it hints at a thrilling story about the infamous fugitive.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The new teaser of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup was released earlier today, and it hints at a thrilling story about the infamous fugitive. In the teaser, Dulquer looks dapper and stylish as the most-wanted.
The teaser was released in five languages - including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Said to be Dulquer’s most expensive film to date, the true-crime period film chronicles the daring escapades of infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup, who is yet to be caught.

Dulquer plays the eponymous character, while Indrajith Sukumaran plays a police officer. Sobhita Dhulipala plays the female lead in a cast that features Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Vijayaraghavan, P Balachandran, and Surabi Lakshmi among others.

Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, who has also directed Dulquer’s acting debut, Second Show. Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind have penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Jithin K Jose.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dulquer salman Kurup
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp