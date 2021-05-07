A deep-rooted reality

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

Ullam, a new music video released on YouTube by Gulmohar Productions, travels through the imagination of a melancholic man wandering in the fond memories of his lover who was brutally put down by the so-called ‘elite’.

The lyrics of the song add to the story of the mythical horror character Kalliyangattu Neeli, who was murdered by upper caste men for falling in love with one of theirs.

The makers have incorporated an eclectic folk element into its composition, bringing out the feel of a lost paste, portraying the pain of caste-based division, atrocities and violence faced by women.

“The character Neeli represents any woman who has experienced violence and injustice. The music video doesn’t exclusively talk about a period nor it is targeting any community or section in particular. We are putting out a reality of violence that is still rampant based on religion, caste, or creed,” says Nipin Narayanan, director of Ullam.

“The monochrome is symbolic of the colourless world the man lives in,” adds Nipin. In a week since its release, Ullam has managed to garner over a lakh views. “It is indeed a matter of great pleasure for the entire team,” he beams.

The lyrics were penned by Hareesh Mohanan, composed and sang by Pranav CP. Sachin Ravi captured the beautiful visuals, edited by Akshay Payyannur. Jithin Kannan and Abhirmai Ramesh played the characters. The music video was shot in and around Payyanur.