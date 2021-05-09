Jeo Baby's 'The Great Indian Kitchen' selected for UK Asian Film Festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After its selection at this year's Shanghai International Film Festival, director Jeo Baby's critically acclaimed 'The Great Indian Kitchen' has been selected to screen at the UK Asian Film Festival.

The film, which premiered on Neestream in January, featured Nimisha Sajayan as a housewife enduring, and eventually liberating herself, from the torment of patriarchal conventions. Suraj Venjaramoodu played the indifferent husband.

Since its release, the film has been showered with overwhelmingly positive responses from film buffs and celebrities from both Malayalam and Hindi cinema, especially after Amazon Prime Video acquired streaming rights.

Salu K Thomas shot the film produced by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj.

