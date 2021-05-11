STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Adieu Dennis': Mohanlal, Mammootty bid emotional farewell to late scriptwriter Dennis Joseph 

While he saved the sagging career of Mammootty with the smashing blockbuster 'New Delhi' (1987), he firmly put Mohanlal on the perch as a  superstar with the runaway hit 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986).

Mammootty in 'New Delhi' (L) and Mohanlal in 'Rajavinte Makan' (Facebook Photos)

By Express News Service

Dennis Joseph, whose movie scripts produced box office hits one after the other in the 1980s and 1990s in the Malayalam film industry, passed away in Kottayam following a heart attack on Monday. He was 64.

For Malayalam cinema, Dennis Joseph was simply a synonym for box-office success during those times. Period.

The genial writer literally kept the cash register ringing during the 1980s and 90s at a seemingly improbable rate.

No less than the two reigning superstars of Mollywood,  Mammootty and Mohanlal, owed their careers to his Midas touch. While he saved the sagging career of Mammootty with the smashing blockbuster 'New Delhi' (1987), he firmly put Mohanlal on the perch as a  superstar with the runaway hit 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986). 

The two superstars bid an emotional farewell to their friend on Tuesday.

Mohanlal:
'Dennis was the king of scriptwriting and I was immensely fortunate to portray some of those memorable 'princes' he created. He never expected anything in return, hiding everything behind a graceful smile. An unmatched talent who created innumerable racy tales, oceanic waves of emotions, the fire of anger, the sweetness of romance, dialogues steeped in emotions and tears. From bonds of human relations to the vengeful underworld, he had gifted everything to Malayalam cinema.I can never say enough of my bond with Dennis. I stop midway, with shivering hands...' Adieu, Dennis!

Mammootty:
I'm deeply saddened by Dennis's untimely demise. It is really painful. He was a dear brother and equally a dearest friend who stood firmly with me during the highs and lows in my career. He will be remembered forever through the films that he has penned and directed.

