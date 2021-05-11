Malayalam novelist, scriptwriter Madambu Kunjukuttan dies at 81 due to Covid

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Madambu Kunjukuttan, Malayalam novelist, scriptwriter and actor died due to Covid here on Tuesday. He was 81.

Born to Sankaran Nampoothiri and Savithri Antharjanam at Kiralur in Thrissur district, Madambu always made the real-life scenarios in his community and the society the theme of his works. He wrote more than nine novels and five movie scripts. 'Bhrushtu', a novel that was based on the life of Kuriyedathu Thathri and 'Aswathamavu', which portrays the complex thoughts in Kunjunni on the epic character Aswathamavu were his notable works.

In 2000, he won the national award for best screenplay for the movie 'Karunam'. He also wrote the screenplay for 'Desadanom', which won the best feature film award in 1997.

Madambu, who was suffering from age-related ailments was shifted to hospital on Sunday as his health condition started deteriorating. He was then confirmed with Covid infection. He breathed his last on Tuesday morning at a private hospital here.