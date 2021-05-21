Bigg Boss Malayalam shoot suspended over 'COVID-19 violations'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue authorities sealed the EVP film city at Chembarambakkam, outskirts of Chennai, on Wednesday as shooting for Bigg Boss Malayalam continued in the lockdown despite a ban on film and television production.

It is believed that a few workers on the set also tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to sources, the EVP film city started the shooting on February 7 and was scheduled to end on June 6. A part of the premise was allotted for Bigg Boss Malayalam shooting, said the police.

The press statement read that some 240 workers were staying in the premise and were not allowed to leave the compound.

​However, three migrant workers from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh tested positive on Tuesday and the shooting continued in spite of the management knowing the men tested positive for the virus, said the police.

After the information reached officials, the Poonamallee Tahsildar Shankar, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Thiruvallur Preethi Parkavi, along with the police, vacated all contestants, cameramen, technicians and other staff from the production house.

The officials locked the premise and sealed it as per procedure.

A case was booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of government guidelines.