Check out Shane Nigam’s look from T K Rajeev Kumar film here

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Shane Nigam and Vinay Forrt are teaming up again for TK Rajeev Kumar directorial Bermuda. The first look of Shane’s character from the film was shared by the makers.

Scripted by Krishnadas Panki, Bermuda commenced shooting in the first week of April at Thiruvananthapuram. Aruvi cinematographer Shelly Calist is the director of photography.

Bermuda is described as a humour-infused entertainer revolving around its two main characters, SI Joshua and Indugopan. Kashmir-based Shaylee Krishen plays the female lead.

Saiju Kurup, Sudheer Karamana, Harish Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker and Niranjana Anoop are also part of the cast. Suraj CK, Biju CJ and Badusha NM are producing it under the banner of 24 Frames. Vinay and Shane previously shared the screen in Shanavas Bavakutty’s Kismath.