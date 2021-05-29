STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Poetic justice

Nasil is a master of all trades — singer, songwriter, and composer. He composed the song Thakatharom during his debut stint as an associate director of the movie Poomaram.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Nasil P

Nasil P

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

If you are a Malayali, chances are that you have come across the song ‘pathayorangale bhootakalangale’ at least once in your life. The track that was originally part of a web series went viral ahead of the elections, and was a result of efforts by Nasil P. He is also known for the groovy song ‘Thakatharom’ from Kalidas Jayaram-starrer Poomaram.

Nasil is a master of all trades — singer, songwriter, and composer. He composed the song Thakatharom during his debut stint as an associate director of the movie Poomaram. “The director wanted someone who knows Maharajas College inside out to work on the song. Since I am an alumnus of the college, the director asked me,” Nasil shares.  

Nasil’s songs are anchored on poetry, while accompanied by melody and rhytm. ‘Ivide Nammal Tholkukilla’, a song he composed as part of a political campaign, also garnered plenty of interest. “The days I spent on campus politics came handy there,” he quips.

Rather than identifying himself as a part of the commercial music industry, Nasil prefers to be known as an artist who does music for the love of it. “I haven’t studied music. Neither am I famous,” he humbly says. Nasil used to participate in versification competitions and has won many prizes. “Maybe that’s why my songs are much closer to poems in terms of lyrics. I used to draw a lot tom” says the artist.

Keeping music up

Nasil recently finished working on two songs slated to release after the Covid lockdown. He will also be rendering the male versions of the songs that will be originally sung by actor Aparna Balamurali and Saranya Sreenivas. Nasil is also an avid movie lover and has an eye for advertising. He recently started an advertising agency with a team. He has also worked as an assistant director for the movie Virus and the upcoming flick’Thuramukham’. “I like being part of the creative process of making a movie. It’s my dream to make a movie of my own,” he shares.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nasil P pathayorangale bhootakalangale
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp