Poetic justice

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

If you are a Malayali, chances are that you have come across the song ‘pathayorangale bhootakalangale’ at least once in your life. The track that was originally part of a web series went viral ahead of the elections, and was a result of efforts by Nasil P. He is also known for the groovy song ‘Thakatharom’ from Kalidas Jayaram-starrer Poomaram.

Nasil is a master of all trades — singer, songwriter, and composer. He composed the song Thakatharom during his debut stint as an associate director of the movie Poomaram. “The director wanted someone who knows Maharajas College inside out to work on the song. Since I am an alumnus of the college, the director asked me,” Nasil shares.

Nasil’s songs are anchored on poetry, while accompanied by melody and rhytm. ‘Ivide Nammal Tholkukilla’, a song he composed as part of a political campaign, also garnered plenty of interest. “The days I spent on campus politics came handy there,” he quips.

Rather than identifying himself as a part of the commercial music industry, Nasil prefers to be known as an artist who does music for the love of it. “I haven’t studied music. Neither am I famous,” he humbly says. Nasil used to participate in versification competitions and has won many prizes. “Maybe that’s why my songs are much closer to poems in terms of lyrics. I used to draw a lot tom” says the artist.

Keeping music up

Nasil recently finished working on two songs slated to release after the Covid lockdown. He will also be rendering the male versions of the songs that will be originally sung by actor Aparna Balamurali and Saranya Sreenivas. Nasil is also an avid movie lover and has an eye for advertising. He recently started an advertising agency with a team. He has also worked as an assistant director for the movie Virus and the upcoming flick’Thuramukham’. “I like being part of the creative process of making a movie. It’s my dream to make a movie of my own,” he shares.