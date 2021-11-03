STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

E4 to release Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' in Kerala

Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil-Rashmika Mandanna film Pushpa will be released by E4 Entertainment in Kerala theatres on December 17. 

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Pushpa.

A still from Pushpa.

By Express News Service

Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil-Rashmika Mandanna film Pushpa will be released by E4 Entertainment in Kerala theatres on December 17. 

Directed by Sukumar (Rangasthalam), the much-anticipated thriller is a  two-parter, the first of which, titled ‘The Rise’, is coming out on the abovementioned date. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it. Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist, a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. 

The team had stated earlier that the decision to release the film in two parts was made because of the expansive storyline.  Also featuring Anasuya Bharadwaj in a pivotal role, Pushpa has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmika Mandanna Fahadh Faasil Allu Arjun Pushpa
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp