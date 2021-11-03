E4 to release Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa' in Kerala

By Express News Service

Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil-Rashmika Mandanna film Pushpa will be released by E4 Entertainment in Kerala theatres on December 17.

Directed by Sukumar (Rangasthalam), the much-anticipated thriller is a two-parter, the first of which, titled ‘The Rise’, is coming out on the abovementioned date. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it. Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist, a police officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The team had stated earlier that the decision to release the film in two parts was made because of the expansive storyline. Also featuring Anasuya Bharadwaj in a pivotal role, Pushpa has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.