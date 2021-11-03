STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two stars reunite for Enthaada Saji

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kunchacko Boban, Listin Stephen and Jayasurya

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya are reuniting after five years for a new film titled Enthaada Saji, written and directed by newcomer Godfy Babu. Listin Stephen is bankrolling it under the banner of Magic Frames.

Godfy shares that the film is a “lighthearted entertainer” designed to please family audiences looking for a good time at the movies. Filming has been scheduled to begin by the end of December. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release next year.

On the characters played by Jayasurya and Kunchacko Boban, Godfy tells us that both characters have “equal prominence” and are strong enough to complement each other. “There is also a small suspense element which, of course, we can’t reveal,” says the director, whose filmmaking experience comes from making short films.

Jakes Bejoy will work on the music, and Roby Raj will handle the camera. Shiji Pattanam is the art director. The remaining members of the technical crew are in the process of being finalised, and so is the rest of the cast.  Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya last shared the screen in Shahjahanum Pareekuttiyum.

