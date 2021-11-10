Mahesh Narayanan to reteam with Fahadh Faasil for anthology?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Mahesh Narayanan will direct Fahadh Faasil again. This time, however, it will be for a segment in Netflix’s upcoming Malayalam anthology. Based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair, the project comprises a total of ten segments. If the development comes to fruition, the project will mark Mahesh’s fourth directorial collaboration with Fahadh after Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

The stellar project features big names like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Biju Menon, and Asif Ali and esteemed filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Santosh Sivan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jayaraj, and Rathish Ambat who are working on their respective films in the anthology. The names of the other directors and actors are expected soon.

Mahesh, who recently completed director Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayankunju, for which he cranked the camera for the first time and penned the script, is gearing up to shoot his next Malayalam feature Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban. He is also engaged in the pre-production of his Hindi directorial debut, Phantom Hospital.