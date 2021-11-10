STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mahesh Narayanan to reteam with Fahadh Faasil for anthology?

The stellar project features big names like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Biju Menon, and Asif Ali and esteemed filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Santosh Sivan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jayaraj, and Rathish Ambat.

Published: 10th November 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

If the development comes to fruition, the project will mark Mahesh’s fourth directorial collaboration with Fahadh after Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

If the development comes to fruition, the project will mark Mahesh’s fourth directorial collaboration with Fahadh after Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

By Express News Service

As per reports, Mahesh Narayanan will direct Fahadh Faasil again. This time, however, it will be for a segment in Netflix’s upcoming Malayalam anthology. Based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair, the project comprises a total of ten segments. If the development comes to fruition, the project will mark Mahesh’s fourth directorial collaboration with Fahadh after Take Off, C U Soon, and Malik.

The stellar project features big names like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Biju Menon, and Asif Ali and esteemed filmmakers like Priyadarshan, Santosh Sivan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jayaraj, and Rathish Ambat who are working on their respective films in the anthology. The names of the other directors and actors are expected soon.

Mahesh, who recently completed director Sajimon Prabhakar’s Malayankunju, for which he cranked the camera for the first time and penned the script, is gearing up to shoot his next Malayalam feature Ariyippu, starring Kunchacko Boban. He is also engaged in the pre-production of his Hindi directorial debut, Phantom Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Narayanan Fahadh Faasil MT Vasudevan Nair Take Off Fahadh Faasil C U Soon
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp