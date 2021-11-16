First look of Jayasurya’s cop in John Luther out

By Express News Service

Jayasurya’s next is an investigative thriller titled John Luther. The makers have released a first-look poster for the same. Written and directed by Abhijith Joseph, John Luther has Jayasurya essaying a police officer. Aditi Ravi, Tanvi Ram, Deepak Parambol and Indrans are also part of the cast. Abhijith had earlier told us that the film is not in any way connected to the Idris Elba-led crime series of the same name.

Produced by Thomas P Mathew and Christina Thomas, the film’s technical crew comprises cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj (Captain, The Great Father), editor Praveen Prabhakar (Koode, Bangalore Days), and composer Shaan Rahman (Love Action Drama).