STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020: 'Ennivar', 'Disha' share best film honours

Jayasurya and Navya Nair were adjudged best actor and actress for their performance in 'Sunny' and 'Oruthi' respectively.

Published: 16th November 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of 'Ennivar'

A poster of 'Ennivar' (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Ennivar' directed by Siddharth Shiva and VV Jose's 'Disha' shared the best film honours at the 11th edition of the JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020. The film's production houses - 1:1.3 Entertainments and Anashwara Films - will share the prize money of Rs 50,000 equally among them. 

A three-member jury chaired by filmmaker R Sharath, screenwriter Vinu Abraham and Foundation secretary Arun Mohan announced the awards here on Tuesday. The awards comprise of a purse, statuette and a citation. The cash component for the other categories will be decided later, said Arun Mohan. 

While Siddharth Shiva won the best director award for 'Ennivar', Jayasurya and Navya Nair were adjudged best actor and actress for their performance in 'Sunny' and 'Oruthi' respectively. Madhu Neelakantan was selected as best cinematographer for 'Sunny'. 

Siddique Paravoor won the best screenwriter award for ‘Thahira’. Shameer Mohammad was adjudged best editor for 'Sunny'. While Gopi Sundar won the award for best music director for 'Oruthi', M Jayachandran won the honour for best background score for 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'.  

Vijay Yesudas and Sithara Balakrishnan were adjudged best male and female singers respectively. Both won the awards for the movie 'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaaryam'. The film also earned the best lyricist award fir Anvar Ali. 

Other awards: 

Sound Design - Ranganath Ravi ('Varthamaanam') 

Art Direction - Vishnu Erumeli ('Kanthi')

Costume - Sameera Saneesh ('Sufiyum Sujathayum' and 'Oruthi') 

Best debutant actor (male) - Akshay ('Disha') 

Best debutant actor (female) - Thahira ('Thahira')

Best child artiste - Krishnashree MJ ('Kanthi')

Make-up - Lal Karamana ('Orilathanalil', 'Kanthi') 

Children's film - 'Krithi' directed by Suresh U

Special jury mention - Sreedharan Kani ('Orilathanalil') 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Shiva VV Jose Ennivar disha JC Daniel Film Award 2020 JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020 R Sharath Jayasurya Navya Nair
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp