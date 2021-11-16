JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020: 'Ennivar', 'Disha' share best film honours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Ennivar' directed by Siddharth Shiva and VV Jose's 'Disha' shared the best film honours at the 11th edition of the JC Daniel Foundation Film Award 2020. The film's production houses - 1:1.3 Entertainments and Anashwara Films - will share the prize money of Rs 50,000 equally among them.

A three-member jury chaired by filmmaker R Sharath, screenwriter Vinu Abraham and Foundation secretary Arun Mohan announced the awards here on Tuesday. The awards comprise of a purse, statuette and a citation. The cash component for the other categories will be decided later, said Arun Mohan.

While Siddharth Shiva won the best director award for 'Ennivar', Jayasurya and Navya Nair were adjudged best actor and actress for their performance in 'Sunny' and 'Oruthi' respectively. Madhu Neelakantan was selected as best cinematographer for 'Sunny'.

Siddique Paravoor won the best screenwriter award for ‘Thahira’. Shameer Mohammad was adjudged best editor for 'Sunny'. While Gopi Sundar won the award for best music director for 'Oruthi', M Jayachandran won the honour for best background score for 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'.

Vijay Yesudas and Sithara Balakrishnan were adjudged best male and female singers respectively. Both won the awards for the movie 'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaaryam'. The film also earned the best lyricist award fir Anvar Ali.

Other awards:

Sound Design - Ranganath Ravi ('Varthamaanam')

Art Direction - Vishnu Erumeli ('Kanthi')

Costume - Sameera Saneesh ('Sufiyum Sujathayum' and 'Oruthi')

Best debutant actor (male) - Akshay ('Disha')

Best debutant actor (female) - Thahira ('Thahira')

Best child artiste - Krishnashree MJ ('Kanthi')

Make-up - Lal Karamana ('Orilathanalil', 'Kanthi')

Children's film - 'Krithi' directed by Suresh U

Special jury mention - Sreedharan Kani ('Orilathanalil')