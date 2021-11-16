Lakshmi Manchu to play female lead in Mohanlal-Vysakh’s Monster

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Mohanlal is reteaming with Pulimurugan director Vysakh for an investigative thriller titled Monster. The latest update is that Lakshmi Manchu has been finalised as the female lead. The actor has confirmed the news via her social media handles.

Sharing the news, she wrote, “The cat is finally out of the bag!! New Language, New Genre!!! Super duper excited to be shooting My first Malayalam film with the one and only!! Cannot wait to showcase what we’ve got in store for you. Having the best time shooting this film.” Mohanlal’s frequent collaborator Antony Perumbavoor is bankrolling the film under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. Filming commenced on November 10, 2021.

The makers had revealed the first-look poster featuring a turbaned Mohanlal as ‘Lucky Singh’. Monster also sees Vysakh working with Pulimurugan writer Udayakrishna. Satheesh Kurup (Drishyam 2) handles the camera while Shameer Muhammed edits. Deepak Dev is composing the music to Madhu Vasudevan’s lyrics. Shajie Naduvil is handling the art department.

