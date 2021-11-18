STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shaari to make comeback with Viddikalude Maash

Anish V A makes his directorial debut with the film scripted by its leading man Dilip Mohan

Published: 18th November 2021

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Yesteryear actress Shaari (Namukku Paarkaan Munthirithoppukal) is returning to acting after a hiatus through debutant director Anish VA’s Viddikalude Maash. The makers have released the title poster of the movie starring Dilip Mohan playing the main lead. The actor also penned the story and screenplay. 

The other cast members include Anjali Nair, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Aneesh Gopal, Tamil actor Manobala, Manikandan Pattambi (Marimayam), Sunil Sugatha, Nirmal Palazhi and Rajesh Paravoor. KS Chithra and Sooraj Santhosh have sung the lyrics of Rafeeq Ahmed in the film, which has music composed by Bijibal. The director tells us that the film is a light-hearted tale with satirical elements. “The film covers the main character through two time periods. “Our film addresses issues in the education system and how cooperation from both sides—students and teachers—are necessary to make a difference.

Dilip Mohan plays a college lecturer with a backstory that reveals some incidents in his life—how he used to be an unruly student himself—and how Shaari’s character, a teacher, becomes responsible for transforming his life. Shaari is an integral part of the film, and we felt she was apt for essaying this particular character.” Shaari remarked that the film explores relationships and bonds forged between the new and old generation. Bengaluru-based production company Backbenchers Drama is producing the film.

