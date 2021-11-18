Tovino-Keerthy Suresh’s Vaashi  begins rolling

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas and Keerthi Suresh are playing the leads in actor Vishnu G Raghav’s directorial debut Vaashi. The film went on floors in Thiruvananthapuram. Vaashi sees Keerthy back to Malayalam after Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. G Suresh Kumar bankrolls the project under the Revathy Kalamandir banner with Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh as co-producers.

Vishnu directs from a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Janiz Chacko Simon. Roby Varghese Raj is the director of photography, and Mahesh Narayanan is in charge of editing. Kailas Menon is composing the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics. Nandu, Baiju Santosh, Anumohan, Dr. Rony, Kottayam Ramesh, Mukundan, Krishnan Sopanam, Ankith, Sreelakshmi, Maya Viswanath and Maya Menon are also part of the cast.