Soubin Shahir and Urvashi-starrer 'Oru Policekaarante Maranam' goes on floors

Vaishaka Rajan is bankrolling the project under the banner of Vaishaka Cynyma in association with Rael Creations and the shoot is expected to commence in January.

Published: 24th November 2021 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Director Remya Aravind (L) and a poster of 'Oru Policekaarante Maranam'

Director Remya Aravind (L) and a poster of 'Oru Policekaarante Maranam'

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir and Urvashi will be teaming up in Oru Policekaarante Maranam (Death of a Policeman), helmed by debutant Remya Aravind. The production was launched with a formal pooja ceremony held in Kochi. Vaishaka Rajan is bankrolling the project under the banner of Vaishaka Cynyma in association with Rael Creations. The shoot is expected to commence in January.

Remya has worked as the assistant of veteran filmmaker Shyamaprasad and as the chief associate of Anjali Menon in Bangalore Days. She will direct from her own script, which has Urvashi reportedly playing a police officer.  Justin Varghese is the composer, and Shehnad Jalal is the director of photography.

