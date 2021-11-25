Ulkazhcha: Anjali Nair-starrer set for release

By Express News Service

Anjali Nair essays one of the main characters in director Rajesh Raj’s Ulkazhcha, starring Master Vishnuhari as a visually challenged boy who, as per the makers, creates “miracles” through his insight.

The makers also mention that Vishnuhari plays the character without the aid of contact lenses. The actors previously known to essay a visually changed character this way was Kalabhavan Mani and Vikram.

Bijoy Bahuleyan wrote the screenplay and dialogues with Roopesh Bhaskaran based on a story by the former. Bijoy is also producing it under the banner of Saraswathy Films.

The film also has Kumari Thaslima Mujeeb essaying a significant character. Aside from Anjali Nair, Ulkazhcha also features Santosh Keezhatoor, Nelson, Vinod Sagar, Narayankutty, Sundar Pandian, and Kulapulli Leela, among others.

Najeemsha handled the camera while Bibin Paul Samuel edited it. Ajay Ravi, Pranavam Madhu, and KK Gopan composed the music to lyrics by Sujesh Hari, Suja Tilakaraj and Jayamohan Kadungallur.