STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ulkazhcha: Anjali Nair-starrer set for release

The makers also mention that Vishnuhari plays the character without the aid of contact lenses.

Published: 25th November 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Ulkazhcha'.

A still from 'Ulkazhcha'.

By Express News Service

Anjali Nair essays one of the main characters in director Rajesh Raj’s Ulkazhcha, starring Master Vishnuhari as a visually challenged boy who, as per the makers, creates “miracles” through his insight. 

The makers also mention that Vishnuhari plays the character without the aid of contact lenses. The actors previously known to essay a visually changed character this way was Kalabhavan Mani and Vikram.

Bijoy Bahuleyan wrote the screenplay and dialogues with Roopesh Bhaskaran based on a story by the former. Bijoy is also producing it under the banner of Saraswathy Films.

The film also has Kumari Thaslima Mujeeb essaying a significant character. Aside from Anjali Nair, Ulkazhcha also features Santosh Keezhatoor, Nelson, Vinod Sagar, Narayankutty, Sundar Pandian, and Kulapulli Leela, among others. 

Najeemsha handled the camera while Bibin Paul Samuel edited it. Ajay Ravi, Pranavam Madhu, and KK Gopan composed the music to lyrics by Sujesh Hari, Suja Tilakaraj and Jayamohan Kadungallur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjali Nair
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp