Mammootty-starrer 'CBI 5' goes on floors

By Express News Service

The much-awaited fifth instalment in the CBI series has commenced production at Ernakulam. Mammootty is expected to join the sets by December 5. He is currently shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Mammootty will reprise his iconic Sethurama Iyer character, who led the previous films. While Mukesh’s appearance has not been confirmed yet, Saikumar will return. CBI 5 (tentative title) will also feature Renji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath, Malavika Menon and others. Screenwriter SN Swamy had told us that the fifth film presents a concept called ‘basket killing’.

The team will shoot in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and New Delhi in a single schedule. Akhil George is behind the camera, and Jakes Bejoy is the composer.

Swargachithra Appachan is bankrolling the film.