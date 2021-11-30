STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-starrer 'CBI 5' goes on floors

The much-awaited fifth instalment in the CBI series has commenced production at Ernakulam.

Published: 30th November 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty (Earnings: 33.5 crore)

Malayalam actor Mammootty

By Express News Service

The much-awaited fifth instalment in the CBI series has commenced production at Ernakulam. Mammootty is expected to join the sets by December 5. He is currently shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Mammootty will reprise his iconic Sethurama Iyer character, who led the previous films. While Mukesh’s appearance has not been confirmed yet, Saikumar will return. CBI 5 (tentative title) will also feature Renji Panicker, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath, Malavika Menon and others. Screenwriter SN Swamy had told us that the fifth film presents a concept called ‘basket killing’.

The team will shoot in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and New Delhi in a single schedule. Akhil George is behind the camera, and Jakes Bejoy is the composer.
Swargachithra Appachan is bankrolling the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mammootty CBI series
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp