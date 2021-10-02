'Archana 31 Not Out' gets first teaser

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the lead role in debutant Akhil Anilkumar’s Archana 31 Not Out.

Scripted by Akhil, the film presents Aishwarya as a 28-year-old teacher. The quirky entertainer also features Ramesh Pisharody and Indrans in pivotal roles. Akhil is notable for directing the popular short film Devika +2 Biology.

Charlie and Nayattu director Martin Prakkat is bankrolling Archana 31 Not Out, with Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair as co-producers.

Besides Archana 31 Not Out, Aishwarya will play the lead in Nirmal Sahadev’s upcoming Kumari. In addition, she has Bismi Special alongside Nivin Pauly and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan coming up next.