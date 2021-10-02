STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vineeth Sreenivasan to lead Mukundan Unni Associates

Vineeth Sreenivasan will be starring in editor Abhinav Sundar Nayak’s directorial debut.

Vineeth Sreenivasan

By Express News Service

Vineeth Sreenivasan will be starring in editor Abhinav Sundar Nayak’s directorial debut. The makers have released a motion poster which reveals the title as Mukundan Unni Associates. The film promises to show Vineeth in a “way not seen before”. 

Before the title launch, Vineeth and Abhinav came up with a humorous, eye-grabbing announcement in which Vineeth said he was being “held captive in his own home” and that he would be allowed to go only if he “agreed to star in Abhinav’s film”. He concluded that he has “no option but to agree to be in the film” and that “he is not responsible for whatever Abhinav does in it.”

The team has applied the same ingenuity to the motion poster too, with the crew members currently not mentioned in order to not “reduce the importance” of the director.

Abhinav has previously worked as an editor on films like Godha, Aanandam, You Too Brutus, and the Tamil films, Uriyadi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. 

He also worked as an assistant director on Vineeth’s Thira aside from editing the trailers of Vineeth’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Basil Joseph’s Kunjiramayanam.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films, the same company behind Kunjiramayanam and the upcoming Kunjeldho.

