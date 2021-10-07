STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

New Malayalam anthology with four directors in works

Interestingly, all four directors of the anthology, Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu, are friends who made their first features recently.

Published: 07th October 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu follows other Malayalam film anthologies, such as Kerala Cafe, Anju Sundarikal, Crossroads, Solo, and Aanum Pennum.

Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu follows other Malayalam film anthologies, such as Kerala Cafe, Anju Sundarikal, Crossroads, Solo, and Aanum Pennum.

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Siddique is back with a new project, this time in the capacity of a presenter of four films that are part of an anthology. Titled Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu, the anthology will be produced by Arjun Raveendran under the banner of 23 Feet Entertainment, with Aashiq Bava as co-producer. The makers have released a title poster.

The anthology will have segments from directors Shamzu Zayba (Maniyarayile Ashokan), Appu N Bhattathiri (Nizhal), Prince Joy (Anugrahithan Antony) and Jenith Kachappilly (Mariam Vannu Vilakkuthi). Interestingly, all four directors are friends who made their first features recently.

Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu follows other Malayalam film anthologies, such as Kerala Cafe, Anju Sundarikal, Crossroads, Solo, and Aanum Pennum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Filmmaker Siddique Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu Arjun Raveendran 23 Feet Entertainment Aashiq Bava Shamzu Zayba Appu N Bhattathiri Prince Joy Jenith Kachappilly
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp