New Malayalam anthology with four directors in works

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Siddique is back with a new project, this time in the capacity of a presenter of four films that are part of an anthology. Titled Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu, the anthology will be produced by Arjun Raveendran under the banner of 23 Feet Entertainment, with Aashiq Bava as co-producer. The makers have released a title poster.

The anthology will have segments from directors Shamzu Zayba (Maniyarayile Ashokan), Appu N Bhattathiri (Nizhal), Prince Joy (Anugrahithan Antony) and Jenith Kachappilly (Mariam Vannu Vilakkuthi). Interestingly, all four directors are friends who made their first features recently.

Madhuram Jeevamrithabindu follows other Malayalam film anthologies, such as Kerala Cafe, Anju Sundarikal, Crossroads, Solo, and Aanum Pennum.