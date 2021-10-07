STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unni Mukundan to headline Jayaraj’s next

Unni Mukundan recently completed shooting for Prithviraj directorial Bro Daddy, Mohanlal’s 12th Man, and his maiden production venture Meppadiyan, in which he also plays the lead.

Published: 07th October 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. (Cinema Express Photo)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Unni Mukundan will star in one of the Jayaraj-helmed segments of the upcoming Malayalam anthology for Netflix. However, the actor couldn’t commit to it due to schedule conflicts with Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man, of which he is a part. 

Instead, Unni will star in a separate feature directed and produced by Jayaraj. The script is said to be an adaptation of Madhavikutty’s story Sarkara Kondu Thulabharam. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Unni will be seen next in Bhramam alongside Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas. He recently completed shooting for Prithviraj directorial Bro Daddy, Mohanlal’s 12th Man, and his maiden production venture Meppadiyan, in which he also plays the lead.

He is also slated to star in his second production Shefeekkinte Santosham, written and directed by Gulumal-fame Anup Pandalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unni Mukundan Jayaraj Malayalam anthology Netflix Sarkara Kondu Thulabharam
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp