Unni Mukundan to headline Jayaraj’s next

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Unni Mukundan will star in one of the Jayaraj-helmed segments of the upcoming Malayalam anthology for Netflix. However, the actor couldn’t commit to it due to schedule conflicts with Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man, of which he is a part.

Instead, Unni will star in a separate feature directed and produced by Jayaraj. The script is said to be an adaptation of Madhavikutty’s story Sarkara Kondu Thulabharam. More details are expected to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Unni will be seen next in Bhramam alongside Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas. He recently completed shooting for Prithviraj directorial Bro Daddy, Mohanlal’s 12th Man, and his maiden production venture Meppadiyan, in which he also plays the lead.

He is also slated to star in his second production Shefeekkinte Santosham, written and directed by Gulumal-fame Anup Pandalam.