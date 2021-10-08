Sunny Wayne stars in Vellam producers’ next

By Express News Service

Ranjith Manambarakkat and Josekutty Madathil, the producers of Jayasurya-starrer Vellam, are about to launch the title of their next Malayalam production under their Tiny Hands Productions jointly with Sunny Wayne Productions.

Starring Sunny Wayne and Alencier Ley as the leads, the film’s title will be announced on October 15, on the occasion of Vijayadasami. The family drama, directed by Maju from his story, is being shot in Thodupuzha. R Jayakumar and Maju penned the script.

Ananya, Grace Antony, Pauly Valsan, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Anil K Sivaram, Vigilesh, Unni Raja, Ashraf and Drupad Krishna are among the other cast members. Pappu and Vinod Illampally are behind the camera and Kiran Das on the editing table. The film has music by Dawn Vincent.