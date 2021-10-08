STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sunny Wayne stars in Vellam producers’ next

The family drama, directed by Maju from his story, is being shot in Thodupuzha. R Jayakumar and Maju penned the script.

Published: 08th October 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Sunny Wayne

Mollywood actor Sunny Wayne (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Ranjith Manambarakkat and Josekutty Madathil, the producers of Jayasurya-starrer Vellam, are about to launch the title of their next Malayalam production under their Tiny Hands Productions jointly with Sunny Wayne Productions.

Starring Sunny Wayne and Alencier Ley as the leads, the film’s title will be announced on October 15, on the occasion of Vijayadasami. The family drama, directed by Maju from his story, is being shot in Thodupuzha. R Jayakumar and Maju penned the script.

Ananya, Grace Antony, Pauly Valsan, Radhika Radhakrishnan, Anil K Sivaram, Vigilesh, Unni Raja, Ashraf and Drupad Krishna are among the other cast members. Pappu and Vinod Illampally are behind the camera and Kiran Das on the editing table. The film has music by Dawn Vincent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiny Hands Production Sunny Wayne Production
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp