Nedumudi Venu admitted in ICU with post-Covid complications, condition said to be critical

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gifted Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has been admitted to the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. His health condition, doctors say, is a matter of concern.

The 73-year-old actor, who has acted in more than 500 films, had recovered from Covid-19 recently.

But on Sunday, Venu developed uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he is now reportedly undergoing treatment for stomach ailments in the ICU.

Venu started his career as a journalist. Nedumudi happens to be the place where his parents hail from and where he grew up.

Born Kesavan Venugopal, his acting career began in the theatre before he went on to act in movies. He made his debut in G Aravindan's Thambu (1978).

Venu, who has bagged three National Film awards and six state film awards, has played several memorable roles.

The character of Chellappanasari in Thakara, a Christian priest in Chamaram, Balagopalan in Yavanika, Govindankutty in Aarorumariyathe and Ravunni Nair in Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam are among the many memorable roles showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He was most recently seen in the movie Aanum Pennum. He is also set to appear in Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's big-budget epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.