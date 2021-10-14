STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nayattu selected at two international film festivals

Nayattu was penned by scenarist Shahi Kabir, who impressed audiences with his debut film, Joseph, also starring Joju George. 

Published: 14th October 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Nayattu'.

A still from 'Nayattu'.

By Express News Service

Director Martin Prakkat’s critically acclaimed thriller Nayattu is the official selection at the 20th edition of the Swedish International Film Festival (2021) and the 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (2022). 

Starring Joju George, Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan, the film told a haunting tale of three police officers on the run after getting involved in an alarming incident with far-reaching consequences. 

Nayattu was penned by scenarist Shahi Kabir, who impressed audiences with his debut film, Joseph, also starring Joju George. 

Shyju Khalid cranked the camera for the film while Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran edited it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayattu Swedish International Film Festival Dhaka International Film Festival
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp