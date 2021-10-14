Nayattu selected at two international film festivals

By Express News Service

Director Martin Prakkat’s critically acclaimed thriller Nayattu is the official selection at the 20th edition of the Swedish International Film Festival (2021) and the 20th edition of the Dhaka International Film Festival (2022).

Starring Joju George, Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan, the film told a haunting tale of three police officers on the run after getting involved in an alarming incident with far-reaching consequences.

Nayattu was penned by scenarist Shahi Kabir, who impressed audiences with his debut film, Joseph, also starring Joju George.

Shyju Khalid cranked the camera for the film while Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran edited it.