Kerala State Film Awards to be announced Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The wait is over. Cultural affairs minister Saji Cherian will announce the recipients of the Kerala State Film Awards on Saturday. The jury led by actor Suhasini and comprising Kannada filmmakers P Sheshadri, director Bhadran, cinematographer C K Muraleedharan, music director Mohan Sithara and sound designer Harikumar finalised the list and handed it over to Saji Cherian. Several actors and movies are vying with each other for the top spot in various categories.

The top contenders in best actor (male) category are Biju Menon, who excelled as Ayyappan Nair in the hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Jayasurya, who earned acclaim for his outstanding performance in Vellam. Other nominees are Indrans for Velukakka, Fahadh Faasil for Trance and Malik, Tovino Thomas for Kilometres and Kilometres and Suraj Venjaramoodu for The Great Indian Kitchen.

The nominees for the best actor (female) are Nimish Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen, Shobhana for Varane Avashyamund, Anna Ben for Kappela, Parvathy Thiruvoth for Varthamanam and Samyuktha Menon for Vellam.

Late writer-director Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen, Mahesh Narayan’s CU Soon, Sidharth Siva’s Varthamanam, Prajesh Sen’s Vellam and Don Palathara’s Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam are among the major movies chosen as finalists from among 80 films.

In the race

Some of the major films contesting in various categories

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Vellam

Kasiminte Kadal

Velukkakka Oppu Ka

Orange Marangalude Veedu

1956, Madyathiruvathamkoor

The Great Indian Kitchen

C U Soon

Aanum Pennum