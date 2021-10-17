STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women empowerment gets thumbs-up at 51st Kerala State Film Awards

Women-centric films bag top honours. Actor Suhasini-led jury panel recognises three women for their special work

Published: 17th October 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Anna Ben, who bagged the Kerala film award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Kappela, celebrates with film director Vysakh and co-stars at the set of her upcoming movie on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Great Indian Kitchen, which portrayed a woman’s fight against patriarchal system, was adjudged the best film as the 51st Kerala State Film Awards were announced here on Saturday. Jeo Baby, who directed the movie, also bagged the best screenplay award.

Thinkalazhcha Nischayam, which advocated women’s right to self-determination on various issues, was adjudged the second best film. Two special jury awards and the jury’s special mention also went to women this time.

Jayasurya celebrates with his family after
being named the Best Actor (Male) for
portraying an alcoholic in Vellam

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, who announced the awards, said the honours recognise deserving women in the film industry and also send out the message that women’s progress is the need of the hour. Actor-director Suhasini, who was the jury chairperson, said the decision to give the best-film prize to The Great Indian Kitchen was unanimous.

Siddharth Shiva was adjudged the best director for Ennivar. Jayasurya, who performed the role of a man who successfully battled alcoholism in Vellam was named the best actor (male). Anna Ben, who portrayed with attention to minute details the travails of a woman in adverse situations in Kappela, was adjudged the best actor (female). Suhasini said the competition for the best actor (female) award was tough, with seven contenders making it to the final round.

While Sudheesh won the best character actor award (male) for Ennivar and Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam, Sreerekha won it in the female category for Veyil. Ayyappanum Koshiyum won the honour for the best film with popular appeal and aesthetic value.   M Jayachandran won both the best composer and best background music awards for Sufiyum Sujathayum. 

The jury recognised three women. While Siji Pradeep bagged the special award for her acting in Bharathapuzha, the special award for transpersons or women for any category went to Nachiyamma, the tribal woman who rendered the popular Kalakkatha song in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Nalini Jameela earned special mention for costume design in Bharathapuzha.

Dedicating award to all women, says Jeo Baby
Kochi: Director of the The Great Indian Kitchen Jeo Baby said he was extremely happy with the selection of the movie as the best feature film. He said he would like to dedicate the award to all the women. “It is a topic that needs to be discussed. When the film was released online, it was well received by all. It exceeded our expectations,” said Jeo. However, he conveyed his disappointment on Nimisha Sajayan not getting the best actor award for the film. “I really expected Nimisha will get the award as she portrayed the character to perfection,” he said. 

Ceremony in December
Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan said CM Pinarayi Vijayan would give away the awards at a gala event in December as soon as the Covid pandemic situation comes under control.

