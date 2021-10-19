Vidhu Vincent completes shooting for Viral Sebi

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has completed shooting for her third feature, Viral Sebi, her follow-up to 2019's Stand Up. Billed as a road movie, Viral Sebi has the backing of NM Badusha and Manju Badusha under the banner of Badusha Productions. The film is scripted by Sajitha Madathil and Anand Haridas.

The film will have Eqyptian social media celebrity Meera Hamed making her debut as one of the leads. A resident of UAE's Ras Al Khaimah, Meera attained popularity through her TikTok videos and appearance in Hindi and Punjabi music videos. Meera was initially supposed to feature in an Unni Mukundan-starrer, which became shelved due to pandemic-imposed constraints.

Viral Sebi also stars Irshad, Namitha Pramod, Siddharth Siva, Joy Mathew, Venkitesh, Anumol, Sarasa Balussery and Nisa in other integral roles. Vinod Illampilly cranked the camera while Christy handled the editing. Arun Varghese worked on the music to Rafeeq Ahmed’s lyrics.