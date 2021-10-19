STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vidhu Vincent completes shooting for Viral Sebi

Billed as a road movie, Viral Sebi has the backing of NM Badusha and Manju Badusha under the banner of Badusha Productions.

Published: 19th October 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

A poster of 'Viral Sebi' and Eqyptian social media celebrity Meera Hamed

A poster of 'Viral Sebi' and Eqyptian social media celebrity Meera Hamed (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent has completed shooting for her third feature, Viral Sebi, her follow-up to 2019's Stand Up. Billed as a road movie, Viral Sebi has the backing of NM Badusha and Manju Badusha under the banner of Badusha Productions. The film is scripted by Sajitha Madathil and Anand Haridas.

The film will have Eqyptian social media celebrity Meera Hamed making her debut as one of the leads. A resident of UAE's Ras Al Khaimah, Meera attained popularity through her TikTok videos and appearance in Hindi and Punjabi music videos. Meera was initially supposed to feature in an Unni Mukundan-starrer, which became shelved due to pandemic-imposed constraints.

Viral Sebi also stars Irshad, Namitha Pramod, Siddharth Siva, Joy Mathew, Venkitesh, Anumol, Sarasa Balussery and Nisa in other integral roles. Vinod Illampilly cranked the camera while Christy handled the editing. Arun Varghese worked on the music to Rafeeq Ahmed’s lyrics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viral Sebi Vidhu Vincent NM Badusha Meera Hamed Manju Badusha
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp