Appani Sarath-starrer Adivasi  goes on floors

Published: 20th October 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had reported recently that Appani Sarath is essaying the role of Madhu—the tribal youth from Palakkad’s Attapadi district who fell prey to mob lynching in 2018—in director Vijeesh Mani’s Adivasi (The Black Death). Shoot for the same has commenced.

Scripted by Vijeesh Mani, Adivasi will be in the Muduga tribal language and has dialogues by Thankaraj M. Sarath had undergone training in the language. He is joined in the film by locals from the Attapadi region. The film takes on topics like hunger, poverty, racism, environmental and climate issues.

In a previous conversation with us, Sarath had told us the team sought the help of Madhu’s friends and local artists to prepare for this project. Sarath had also worked on his appearance to resemble Madhu, as evident from the set photo released by the makers. P Murugeshwaran is behind the camera, with B Lenin editing. Chandran Mari is penning the lyrics. Aries Group is backing the film.

