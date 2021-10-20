Dulquer’s Kurup to hit theatres in November?

By Express News Service

After a long wait and OTT release speculations, the news doing the rounds is that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' are eyeing a November release for the highly anticipated film. The reports come in the wake of theatre owners deciding to open the screens on October 25.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Shivajith Padmanabhavan, among others.

The makers also announced a plan to release the film in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. A pan-India release would likely bode well for the film that has Kerala, Dubai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysuru, and Mangaluru as locations.

Scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, from a story by Jithin K Jose, Kurup has the backing of Dulquer’s home banner, Wayfarer Films.