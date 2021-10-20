STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dulquer’s Kurup to hit theatres in November?

After a long wait and OTT release speculations, the news doing the rounds is that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup are eyeing a November release for the highly anticipated film.

Published: 20th October 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan in a still from 'Kurup'.

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan in a still from 'Kurup'.

By Express News Service

After a long wait and OTT release speculations, the news doing the rounds is that the makers of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' are eyeing a November release for the highly anticipated film. The reports come in the wake of theatre owners deciding to open the screens on October 25.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko and Shivajith Padmanabhavan, among others.

The makers also announced a plan to release the film in five Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. A pan-India release would likely bode well for the film that has Kerala, Dubai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysuru, and Mangaluru as locations.

Scripted by KS Aravind and Daniel Sayooj Nair, from a story by Jithin K Jose, Kurup has the backing of Dulquer’s home banner, Wayfarer Films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurup Dulquer Salmaan
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp